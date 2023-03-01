Missing Head of Hong Kong Model Abby Choi Found in Soup Pot

Hong Kong: Partial remains, including a skull, hair and several ribs, believed to be Hong Kong model Abby Choi, were found in the fridge and soup pots of a seaside house, police said. The gruesome murder of the 28-year-old influencer has gained broad interest after dismembered body parts were found in a refrigerator.

A skull and several ribs believed to belong to the victim were discovered in a large soup pot seized from the property in Lung Mei Tsuen on Friday. According to superintendent Alan Chung, the head had ‘no skin or meat on it’ and was boiled till only her skull remained, reported the Times of London.

A forensic examination found a hole at the back of the skull that could be evidence of a fatal attack.

Police had on Monday stated that they were “looking for the head” of the deceased after her limbs were discovered inside a refrigerator of a village house set up as a butchery site. “Two pots of stew believed to contain human tissue” were left at the scene, officials had said.

On Tuesday morning, officers wearing protective gear went to North East New Territories Landfill in Ta Kwu Ling, about a 15-minute drive from mainland China, to search for the missing body parts. Police had said earlier they were locating her hands and torso.

The massive operation, comprising over 100 police personnel, was ordered after a review of security camera footage on Monday near the crime scene in a Tai Po village allegedly showed a suspect moving bags from the flat where parts of her body were found to a nearby refuse collection area, reported South China Morning Post.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong police have charged four people in connection to the gruesome murder. Those charged with Ms Choi’s killing included her ex-husband Alex Kwong, his father, Kwong Kau, and brother Anthony Kwong. Ms Choi’s former mother-in-law, Jenny Li, was also charged with perverting the course of justice by destroying evidence.

According to police, Ms Choi had financial disputes with her ex-husband and his family involving a luxury property involving tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars. All four appeared in court on Monday and were denied bail, with the next hearing set to take place on May 8.

Notably, Ms Choi, a well-known model and influencer, has appeared in Elle, Vogue, as well as Harper’s Bazaar. She was a regular at Paris Fashion Week as well. Her last social media post was on February 19, featuring a photoshoot she had done with the fashion magazine L’Officiel Monaco.