Missing Haryanvi Singer Found Buried Near Highway, 2 Held

Rohtak: The body of a Haryanvi singer was found buried near a highway in the state’s Rohtak district on Monday, 23 May, nearly two weeks after she went missing. Two persons have been arrested in the case.

The deceased, who belongs to the Dalit community, had been residing in Delhi. She had been last seen by her family on 11 May.

As per Delhi Police, the accused persons – Ravi and Anil – who hail from Haryana’s Meham, had hatched a conspiracy to kill her. The accused had picked up the singer from Delhi on the pretext of making a music video, and had drugged and murdered her. The accused later buried her body, as per the police.

The two men had been friends of the deceased, as per DCP Dwarka Shankar Choudhary. She had also filed a case of rape against Ravi, who works at the same company as her in Haryana, the DCP said.

A fresh FIR has been registered in connection to the incident, under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code. The two accused had been arrested on 21 May, as per the police.