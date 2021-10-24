Missing Girl’s Body Recovered From Swamp In Keonjhar; Rape & Murder Suspected

Keonjhar: The body of a young girl, who was missing since last night, has been recovered from an abandoned area of ​​Basantapur under Pandapada police station limits in Keonjhar district on Sunday, the police said.

Pandapada police station IIC Prashant Kumar Sethi informed that Reena (20), daughter of Bira Dandapat of BudhaKhaman Sahi in Basantapur village, went missing from her home last night. Family members carried out a frantic search, but in vain.

However, the girl’s body, with both hands tied, was found dumped in a swamp near the village this evening.

Locals have alleged that the girl was raped and murdered and her body was dumped in the swamp.

Reportedly, police have sent the body for post-mortem to the District Headquarters Hospital and launched a probe.