Missing Former Aska MLA Rescued From Berhampur

Bhubaneswar: Former Aska MLA Saroj Padhi who was missing for the last few days, has been rescued by Commissionerate Police from Berhampur on Tuesday.

According to sources, Padhi’s son had filed a missing complaint with Capital Police on May 12, pertaining to his father’s disappearance from their apartment in Unit 6 area of the city.

He also claimed that his father’s mobile phone was switched off. His son said his father seemed to be mentally disturbed for the last few days after getting phone calls from someone. But his father has not shared anything with the family about the caller.

Padhi is being brought to Bhubaneswar and he was at Rameswar in Khurda district, informed IIC of Capital police station.

One day back he had arrived at Berhampur. A team of the Bhubaneswar UPD was on the task to rescue the former lawmaker. Padhi was elected to Odisha Assembly from Aska in 2004 and has been staying in unit VI area of Bhubaneswar since then, police added.