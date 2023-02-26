Missing Finance Company Employee’s Body Found Hanging In Balangir

Balangir: The body of an employee of a finance company of Kantabanji branch in Balangir district, who had gone missing for the past few days, was found hanging.

He has been identified as Sabliyat Haripal, an employee of Smriti and Spandan Finance Company. He is resident of Paikamal in Bargarh district.

His body was found near a field at Dangabahali under Kantabanji police station limits. People spotted his body this morning and informed the police who reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Sabliyat was found hanging from a tree in a black scarp with a bag lying near him. His bike was also found a short distance away from the body. It is still unclear whether it was a murder or a case of suicide. The police have also remained silent on the matter.

Haripal had been missing since March 24. The manager of The Smriti and Spandana Finance branch had lodged a written complaint at Kantabanji police station in this regard.