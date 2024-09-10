Jharsuguda: Police recovered the dead body of a missing elderly man under a bridge near the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.

The deceased has been identified as Harihar Baiga (72) from the Pasaur area of Chhattisgarh.

According to reports, Harihar left his home on September 5 and never came back. Despite his family’s search efforts, they could not find him. Eventually, locals discovered his body beneath a bridge near Sukhasoda village within the jurisdiction of the Kandhekela police station and notified the authorities. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the scene and seized the body. They notified his family of his passing. His son, Krishna Kumar Baiga, confirmed the identity of the body as his father’s. He informed the police that his father had been missing for four to five days and had been suffering from an illness.