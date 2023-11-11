Missing Contractor’s Body Recovered From Mahandi River

Jagatpur: The dead body of a contractor of the CDA Sector-9 area was recovered from the Mahanadi River by Jagatpur police on Saturday.

The deceased is Debashis Patnaik (56). The family members had lodged a complaint in Jagatpur police station regarding his disappearance since last Friday night.

According to a complaint, Debashis left the house at around 11:00 am on Friday to Jajpur by train, after informing his family members. Even though his mobile was ringing all the time, there was no answer.

Later, Debashis mobile phone and eyeglasses were found at the top of Mahanadi Barrage No. 1 gate. Later, while the police were investigating the incident on the complaint of the family, the Jagatpur police received a report about a dead body floating in the water of Mahanadi this morning.

The police retrieved the body from the water with the help of the fire brigade personnel in Chauliaganj and the family also identified the body of Debashis.

The police then sent the dead body to the Cuttack SCB MCH for post-mortem and later handed over the dead body to the family members.​