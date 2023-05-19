Missing Class 10 student rescued

Bhubaneswar: The Class 10 boy student of Jharpada in Bhubaneswar, who mysteriously went missing just one day before the declaration of BSE Matric Exam results, has been rescued.

Sai Prasad Panda, 16, son of Arup Panda, reportedly disappeared on Wednesday.

According to sources, Sai appeared for the Class 10 examination this year. After the completion of his Board Exam, he had been attending a coaching institute for Plus II commerce for the last one and a half months.

Though he used to return home from the coaching institute on time, he did not return home on Wednesday night.