Dhenkanal: The mutilated body of a class 10 student, who was missing for the past few days, was found under mysterious circumstances near a bridge in Mahabirod Chauliajharana under Parjang PS in Dhenkanal district.

According to reports, the boy had gone missing on January 10 while on his way to get milk packets for home.

On being informed, police along with a scientific team reached the spot and initiated a probe.