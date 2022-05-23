Missing Anganwadi Worker Found Dead In Koraput

Jeypore: The body of an Anganwadi worker, who was missing from yesterday, was found dead in a forest near Kuhudigam under Kotpad police limits of Koraput district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Basanti Soura. She had gone missing from her house yesterday evening.

According to reports, the matter came to light this morning after some villagers discovered her body in the nearby forest and informed her family members. Subsequently, a police complaint was lodged.

Based on the complaint, police detained one youth for interrogation and sent the body for post-mortem.