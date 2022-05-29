Missing Aircraft, Carrying 4 Indians Found In Nepal’s Mustang

Kathamandu: Tara Air’s 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft, which went missing on Sunday morning, was found at Kowang village of Mustang district.

According to Nepal Airport officials, the Tara Air plane crashed at the mouth of the Lamche river under the landslide of Manapathi Himal.

Army spokesperson Narayan Silwal said that the Nepal Army was moving towards the site from the ground and air route.

The Twin Otter 9N-AET plane belonging to Nepal’s Tara Air took off at 9:55 am from Pokhara, and lost contact at 10:07 am.

According to reports, a resident of Odisha, was on a trip to Nepal with his wife, son and daughter.

A Delhi-based travel agency, which had arranged the family’s trip confirmed about it being onboard, the ill-fated small passenger plane operated.

As per the police officials, the aircraft has been suspected to have crashed in the “Titi” area of Lete in Mustang District.