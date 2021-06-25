Missing 5-YO Boy’s Body Recovered From Pond

Mayurbhanj: The body of a minor boy who went missing on Wednesday night was fished out of a pond near Pithakhutuni village under Bahalda block in Mayurbhanj district.

As per reports, the five-year-old boy went missing while Rajendra Kisku and his wife Gumi of Pithakhuntuni village were sleeping at home with their children.

Following this, family members launched a frantic search but in vain. Later, they found the minor boy in a nearby pond in next morning.

On being informed, Bahalda IIC Jogendra Kumar Mallick and sub-inspector Sadananada Nayak along with the scientific team reached the spot and sent the body to Bahalda sub-divisional hospital for post-mortem.

Though the exact reason is yet to be ascertained, It is suspected that the boy might have murdered over past enmity. Further investigation is underway in this regard.