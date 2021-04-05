Missing 17-YO Girl Found Dead In Dhenkanal, One Detained

Dhenkanal: A 17-year-old girl, who was reported to be missing since Thursday, was found dead at Sadar police limits area of Dhenkanal district.

Cops have also detained a youth, identified as Jitu Nayak of Nuagaon in Balasore district, in connection to the matter.

As per reports, the minor identified to be a resident of Khaira area of Balasore district was missing for the past four days. Unable to trace the girl, her family member lodged a missing complaint at Khaira police station on Thursday.

Acting on the complaint, police launched a probe. Later, cops recovered the lifeless body of the girl from Dhenkanal following which they alerted the family members of the deceased.