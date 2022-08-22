Miss Universe pageant set to welcome mothers and married women as participants from 2023

New York: In what could be termed a historic move, the Miss Universe beauty pageant has literally expanded its universe and will now allow mothers and married women to participate in the beauty contest.

Starting from 2023, marital and parental status will no longer affect the eligibility of the contestants.

Until now, the Miss Universe pageant’s rules have stated that Miss Universe winners must be single and remain so their entire tenure with the title. The winners have also been traditionally been expected not to become pregnant while reigning as Miss Universe, resulting in exclusion of mothers.

Andrea Meza, who was crowned Miss Universe 2020 while representing Mexico, welcomed the new rule change.

The 72nd edition of Miss Universe to be conducted in 2023 will now witness a wide range of women hailing from different nationalities and stories gathered on one stage to showcase their beauty, wit, and charm to the world.

Back in 2021, India’s Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021. Sandhu hails from Punjab and represented India at the 70th Miss Universe 2021. The pageant was held in Eilat, Israel.