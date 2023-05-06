Miss Universe Finalist Sienna Weir Dies At 23 in Horse Riding Accident

Australia: Sienna Weir, a 2022 Miss Universe finalist and Australian fashion model, died at the age of 23 following a tragic horse-riding accident, New York Post reported. The model suffered a fatal accident while riding a horse last month in her native Australia.

According to News.com.au, Ms Weir was riding at Windsor Polo Grounds in Australia on April 2, when her horse fell. She was reportedly put on life support for several weeks due to her injuries, before being taken off on Thursday, May 4.

The news of her demise was shared by her family who said that they made a decision to take her off life support.

Her modelling agency Scoop Management also confirmed her death and shared several photographs of her on Instagram on Thursday. ”Forever in our hearts,” the post was captioned.

The Australian fitness model had a lifelong passion for horse riding. She told Gold Coast Magazine, ”Although I’ve lived most of my life in the city, I have a deep and unmoving love for show jumping. My family aren’t quite sure where this passion came from, but I’ve been horse-riding since I was 3 years old and can’t imagine my life without it. I travel to rural Sydney 2-3 times a week to train and compete around New South Wales or broader Australia every other weekend.”