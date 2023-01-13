Miss Universe 2023: When and where to watch the beauty pageant

New Orleans: Miss Universe 2023 will be hosted at the Ernest N Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana where the winner will be crowned by current Miss Universe – India’s Harnaaz Sandhu, who took home the crown on December 13, 2021.

This year, ‘Miss Universe India’ Divita Rai is also among the 86 women contesting for the crown while Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel will represent America. Unlike the last 5 years, Steve Harvey, famous for announcing the wrong winner in 2015 and having Harnaaz Sandhu meow onstage in 2021, will not be hosting Miss Universe 2023.

As per the Indian Standard Time, Miss Universe 2023 will take place on Sunday morning i.e. January 15 at 6:30 am. According to the Eastern Time, the beauty pageant will be held on Saturday evening i.e. January 14 at 8 pm.

The host venue, the Ernest N Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana will air the show and viewers in India can catch the stream live on VIACOM 18-owned Voot or watch it on JKN18 channel’s official Facebook and YouTube channels. Those outside India can watch the live stream for free on the Roku Channel’s website at 7 pm ET or on Telemundo at the same time in Spanish.

Miss Universe YouTube channel will stream the Miss Universe national costume show on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 10 pm ET.