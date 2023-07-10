Miss Netherlands 2023: Rikkie Valerie Kolle becomes first transgender model to win title

Netherlands: Miss Universe Netherlands 2023 title has been for the first time conferred upon a transgender model Rikkie Valerie Kollé on Saturday, July 8 at the AFAS Theater in Leusden.

Rikkie Valerie Kollé, a Dutch-Moluccan model lives in Breda. The 22 year old succeeded Ona Moody and will now prepare to represent the Netherlands at the 72nd Miss Universe (Miss Universe 2023) in El Salvador.

Further, Nathalie Mogbelzada, 26, from Amsterdam, was named first runner-up while Habiba Mostafa and Lou Dirchs were awarded Miss Congeniality and Miss Social Media, respectively.

Reigning Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel of the USA graced the historic event as a special guest.

The new Miss Universe Netherlands made history as she became the first-ever transgender woman to win the national title. She is also only the second transgender person to have participated in the prestigious Miss Universe pageant. The trailblazer before her was Spain’s Angela Ponce, who made history in 2018.

Kollé, aspires to be a prominent voice and role model for the Queer community, and aims to dedicate her career to supporting individuals who have faced rejection from their families during their transition journey.

The Dutch-Moluccan beauty queen has said that she envisions a world where no one’s path to authenticity is obstructed, and she is determined to champion self-expression, as reported by Times Now.

In a recent interaction with World360news, Kollé emphasized her belief in the importance of remaining true to oneself. She intends to use her platform to empower others and ensure that no one faces barriers or discrimination in expressing their identity.

Rikkie Valerie Kollé’s journey to success included overcoming personal obstacles, particularly after embracing her identity. Throughout it all, Kollé finds solace and unwavering support from her family, whom she holds dear as a vital source of encouragement.