Miss India 2015 Runner-Up Diksha Singh Loses UP Panchayat Elections

Lucknow: Miss India 2015 runner-up, Diksha Singh, has lost the Panchayat election from ward number 26, Baskha, in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur.

Diksha Singh contested for Zila Panchayat member this time after the seat was reserved for a female candidate, earlier her father was in the fray but things changed after the reservation was revised at the intervention of the court.

Diksha Singh, runner-up of Femina Miss India 2015, had her credibility at stake and faced defeat even before she could start her political career. BJP-backed candidate Nagina Singh won with a margin of about 5,000 votes. Diksha Singh had to be satisfied with the 5th position in the panchayat elections.