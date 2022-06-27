Misogynistic! Ameesha Patel Faces Sexist Remarks For Her Bikini Clad Videos

Mumbai: Ameesha Patel recently came under the radar of internet trolls who made sexist remarks on her bikini clad videos. Ameesha like any other actor or celeb in B-town was attacked with harsh comments for posting her videos in a bikini.

Ameesha’s hot and sensuous bikini videos were hailed by her fans but also subject to age shaming and sexist comments by a certain section of netizens.

Ameesha getting bullied doesn’t come as a surprise as the glamorous profession is often perceived from a patriarchal and misogynist prism even today.