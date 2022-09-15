Mismatched Season 2: Rohit Saraf-Prajakta Koli’s Netflix Drama Series To Return on October 14!

Mumbai: The streaming service giant Netflix’s coming-of-age romantic drama web series Mismatched, have come with a lot of drama and suspense last year.

Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf are back with twice the drama, twice the love interests and twice the competition. After announcing the second season-long back, the makers have finally announced the date of release of Mismatched season 2 with a quirky and unusual video.

Mismatched season 2 is all set to start streaming on Netflix on October 14.

The latest announcement clip features Prajakta and Rohit as Dimple and Rishi, who begins the video with an apology to the audience for making them wait so much. Moving on, the YouTube sensation mentions, “But great news is, we are coming back. It was very hard to keep this a secret,” meanwhile, the charming actor interrupts her with his sighs and after a while, they both get into a fight for not keeping “it” a secret.

Rohit also claims that keeping secrets is clearly not a thing for Prajakta, which makes the actress even more infuriated and she bursts into anger. After that, the hero leaves the announcement in the midst and gets out of the studio.

The Akarsh Khurana directorial also features Vihaan Samat, Taaruk Raina, Devyani Shorey, Muskkaan Jaferi, Kritika Bharadwaj, Abhinav Sharma, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malavade, Priya Banerjee, Ahsaas Channa & Sanjana Sarathy in pivotal roles.