Miscreants Vandalise SBI ATM Kiosk In Ganjam

Ganjam: In yet another incident of vandalism, miscreants broke into an ATM machine near sugar mill Chhak in Ganjam’s Aska area.

Reportedly, the matter came to fore after some locals noticed the vandalised ambiance of the ATM this morning and alerted the same to the police.

Police along with the scientific team reached the spot and initiated a probe into the incident. However, the exact amount of cash stolen is yet to be ascertained.