Miscreants spray black paint on CCTV camera, loot over Rs 10 lakh from ATM in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Unidentified miscreants stole over Rs 10 lakh cash from an SBI ATM after cutting it using a gas cutter near Hatasahi area of Old Town under Lingaraj police station in Bhubaneswar. The theft came to light on Monday.

As per reports, the incident occurred late on Sunday night. The miscreants used a black paint spray to damage the CCTV camera and lights. Using a gas cutter, they cut the ATM and decamped with Rs over 10 lakh.

Locals first spotted this in the morning and informed the ATM authority. The ATM authority then lodged a complaint in this regard with the local police station.

Acting on the complaint, police reached the ATM kiosk and launched an investigation. According to locals, the theft occurred as there were no security personnel at the ATM. Also, no siren is available there to alert people.