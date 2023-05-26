Miscreants Snatch Rs 4.5 Lakh Cash From Couple In Berhampur Outskirts

Berhampur: In yet another broad daylight robbery, unidentified miscreants snatched away Rs 4 lakh cash from a couple near Ankuli bridge under Baidyanathpur police limits in Ganjam district .

According to reports, the couple was returning home after withdrawing money from the bank when the miscreants snatched away a bag containing Rs 4.5 lakh cash near Ankuli overbridge and sped away on a motorcycle.

After receiving the news, Baidyanathpur police station reached the spot and started investigation.

According to sources, Prabhakar Patnaik of Arupali village under Gopalpur police station had received Rs 5 lakh from a company after his retirement. On Friday, Prabhakar and his wife withdrew Rs 5.20 lakh from a branch of the State Bank of India at Khodasinghi. They divided the amount and kept Rs 4.5 lakh in one bag and Rs 70,000 in another bag.

They were returning home on a motorcycle via the over bridge from the engineering school street. Two bike-borne miscreants followed them on the over bridge and snatched away the bag containing Rs 4.5 lakh from Prabhakar’s wife who was riding pillion on the bike. They also chased the robbers for a distance, but in vain.

After Prabhakar filed a complaint with the Baidyanathpur police station, the police started an investigation into the incident by checking the CCTV footages.