Miscreants Snatch Rs 17.50 Lakh From Businessman In Phulbani

Phulbani: Miscreants on Monday looted Rs 17.50 lakh from a businessman near a private bank in Phulbani.

Phulbali Ajay Patra, the owner of a grocery shop in Phulbali and his friend Ramesh Pradhan were going to deposit money in Axis Bank on a scooty while miscreants snatched the cash from them and fled the spot.

Ajay first deposited some money in the State Bank and was going to deposit the remaining amount in the Axis Bank. Two bike-borne men chased him on a black Pulsar bike from the SBI.

Patra lodged a complaint at Town Police Station, based on which police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Town police IIC Ashok Kumar Giri reached the spot and examined various CCTV footages.

According to reports, similar kind of incidents had taken places several times in the past. Police allegedly failed to crack the cases.