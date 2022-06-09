Miscreants Snatch Rs 12L Cash Bag From Outside Bank In Bhadrak
Bhadrak: Unidentified miscreants looted Rs 12 lakh cash in broad daylight from a person near Apartibindha under Sadar PS on Thursday morning.
According to reports, the incident took place when the victim, Ashok Khilar, a teacher at Agarpada High School in Bhadrak district, after withdrawing the cash from a State Bank of India was approaching his vehicle. Meanwhile, two bike-borne miscreants snatched the bag and fled away.
Soon after the incident, some youths also chased the miscreants but in vain.
On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident. Further investigation into the incident is underway, said sources.
