Miscreants Snatch Rs 12L Cash Bag From Outside Bank In Bhadrak

Bhadrak: Unidentified miscreants looted Rs 12 lakh cash in broad daylight from a person near Apartibindha under Sadar PS on Thursday morning.

According to reports, the incident took place when the victim, Ashok Khilar, a teacher at Agarpada High School in Bhadrak district, after withdrawing the cash from a State Bank of India was approaching his vehicle. Meanwhile, two bike-borne miscreants snatched the bag and fled away.

Soon after the incident, some youths also chased the miscreants but in vain.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident. Further investigation into the incident is underway, said sources.