Miscreants Snatch Necklace From Woman Travelling In Auto-Rickshaw

Bhubaneswar: Two bike-bone miscreants snatched the necklace from a woman while she was travelling in an auto-rickshaw near Nayapalli Durga Puja Mandap in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

According to reports, the miscreants managed to snatch the necklace from the woman while the auto-rickshaw was in motion and sped away in a motorcycle.

Following a written complaint from the victim, Nayapalli police personnel visited the spot and launched a probe to identify the desperadoes.

Throwing an open challenge to the Commissionerate Police, anti-socials are ruling the roost in the State Capital Bhubaneswar, terrorizing citizens with guns, sharp weapons and going on a looting spree around the city.

Though the police have received several complaints on menace by mobile & chain snatchers, the operatives of the criminal gangs are yet to be nabbed.