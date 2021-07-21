Miscreants Snatch Gold Chain From Retired Judge; Held

Bhubaneswar: Unknown miscreants allegedly snatched a gold chain from a retired judge near Malisahi under Kharvel Nagar police limits on Wednesday.

All miscreants have been arrested by the local police after locals managed to nab four of them. Meanwhile, the accused have been detained by the police.

According to reports, the retired judge had been to a glass showroom in the area when five miscreants snatched his gold chain and started to run.

Police said that they are also trying to nab another accused who managed to escape from the spot. Further interrogation is underway.