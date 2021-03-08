Miscreants snatch gold chain from lady school teacher in city outskirts

Balipatna: Snatchers have resurfaced in Bhubaneswar outskirts throwing an open challenge to the city police. The latest victim of the snatching is a lady school teacher.

Unidentified miscreants today snatched the gold chain from Sandhyarani Jena, a teacher of Chanahatta high school, she was walking down a river embankment alone. The gold chain weighed 12 grams.

Balipatna PS Inspector In Charge Radhakanta Sahu said the matter is being investigated and the criminals will be nabbed at the earliest.

Locals in Balipatna said the region has become a paradise for chain snatchers, looters and other anti-socials and alleged that the police have failed to nab the miscreants.

On the other hand, Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash today informed that a Special Officer will be engaged at each police station in the city. As many as four Constables will work under the Special Officer who will only look into snatching and loot cases.