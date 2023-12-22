Miscreants Snatch Gold Chain From Couple In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a broad daylight heist, two unidentified miscreants have snatched away gold chain from a couple who were travelling on bike in Bhubaneswar today.

As per reports, the miscreants snatched gold chain from the couple at Bhubaneswar-Puri canal road. As a result, the couple fell down from the bike and sustained injuries. Following this they were admitted to the hospital.

The two looters immediately fled from the spot after the incident. Police on intimation reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. A manhunt has been launched to catch the looters, police said.