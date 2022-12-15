Miscreants Shoot Woman Inside Her Home In Deogarh

Deogarh: Unidentified miscreants allegedly opened fire at a woman inside her house at Kadoguda village under Barkote police limits in Deogarh district on Wednesday night.

The victim has been identified as Rukmini Mohanty (30).

According to reports, the incident occured while the woman was cooking when the miscreant knocked on the door of the house. As she opened the door, he fired at her and fled the spot.

On hearing the woman’s scream, neighbours reached the place, rescued her and rushed her to Barkote Community Health Centre.

She was later shifted to the Deogarh District Headquarters Hospital and eventually to VIMSAR as his condition deteriorated. The woman’s condition was stated to be critical.

The reason behind the firing was yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.