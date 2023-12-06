Miscreants Shoot Woman Inside Her Home In Balasore

Nilgiri: Unidentified miscreants allegedly opened fire at a woman inside her house at Raipal village under Berhampur police limits in Balasore district late on Tuesday night.

The victim has been identified as Laxmi Murmu, wife of Rasik Murmu in the village.

As per sources, two miscreants broke into their house late on Tuesday night and shot the woman while she was sleeping in her bedroom injuring her in the waist, abdomen and hand. After firing, the miscreants fled the spot immediately. Hearing the screaming of Laxmi, Rasik and their son rushed to her room and saw her lying in a pool of blood.

Initially, Laxmi was admitted to the Nilgiri Hospital but shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital as her condition deteriorated. Her condition was stated to be critical.

On being informed the Berhampur police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the crime. The reason behind the firing is yet to be ascertained.