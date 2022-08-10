Miscreants Set Car On Fire In Puri

Puri: Unidentified miscreants allegedly set a car on fire in front of a house in Mukunda Mishra Nagar of Puri district late last night.

According to reports, two miscreants set fire to Vijay Kumar Khuntia’s four-wheeler parked in front of his house in Mukunda Mishra Nagar of the town.

The video of the burglary has been captured on CCTV.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

Worth mentioning that Vijay’s younger son Deepak was brutally killed by miscreants two years ago. Though the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, it has been suspected that the miscreants committed the crime to compromise the case and not to stand against the accused in the Court.