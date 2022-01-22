Miscreants Posing As Customer, Loot 49K From Medicine Shop In Bhubaneswar 

Bhubaneswar: Unidentified miscreants posing as customers allegedly looted Rs 49,000 from a medicine shop in IRC village of Nayapalli area in Bhubaneswar on Friday afternoon.

According to reports, three bike-borne miscreants reached the shop and entered in the guise of customers. They asked the owner for medicines.

In the meantime, they decamped with the cash while the owner was busy getting medicine. The entire incident has been captured on CCTV.

Following this, the shop owner lodged a complaint at the Nayapalli police station. On basis of the CCTV footage, the police have started an investigation into the matter.