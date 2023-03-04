Miscreants Open Fire On Businessman’s Kin In Koraput’s Jeypore

Koraput: Unidentified miscreants opened fire targeting the grandson of a well-known businessman in Jeypore town in Koraput district.

According to reports, the firing took place on National Highway 26 at Lakshmi Indira Panda Street in Jeypore town.

Sources said the miscreants had targeted Adarsh Agarwal, the grandson of well-known businessman Anjani Agarwal. Fortunately, Adarsh escaped unhurt after the criminals shot two rounds of bullets.

While the Agarwal family is in a state of shock over the firing incident, the locals are panicked after the news of armed miscreants ruling the roost in the town spread this evening.

Meanwhile, a scientific team from Koraput along with the Jeypore Town Police is investigating the incident by collecting evidence from the firing spot.