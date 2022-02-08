Miscreants Make Abortive Bid To Loot ATM Kiosk In Bhubaneswar’s Balakati

Bhubaneswar: Unidentified miscreants made an unsuccessful bid to loot an ATM kiosk of State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in Balakati, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar late last night.

According to reports, the miscreants entered the ATM and allegedly damaged the display of the ATM kiosk. However, they failed to break open the locker and fled from the spot. The whole incident was caught on a CCTV camera that was installed nearby.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation to nab the accused who attempted to rob cash from the ATM kiosk.