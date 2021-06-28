Miscreants Looted Rs 3L From SBI ‘Grahak Seva Kendra’ Operator

Bolangir: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted Rs 3 lakh from the operator of an SBI Grahak Seva Kendra in Bolangir district on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Bijay Kumar Nag, who runs the Grahak Seva Kendra at Muribahal.

Reportedly, the incident occurred while Bijay was heading towards his village when the three bike-borne miscreants reached the spot and snatched away the bag containing cash from him after attacking him.

Following the incident, Bijay sustained grievous head injuries. With no option left, Bijay lodged a complaint at the local police station.

Acting on the complaint, police launched a probe to nab the accused involved in this connection.