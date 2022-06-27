Miscreants Loot Valuables Worth Over Lakhs From House In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted valuables worth lakhs of rupees from a house in the Chandaka area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar late last night.

According to reports, the robbers entered the house of one Satyanarayan Mishra of Haripur village by cutting the window grill with a gas-cutter and locked Satyanarayan and his wife in a room. Thereafter they decamped with as many as 12 gold chains weighing around 500 grams and Rs 12 lakh cash.

Following this, Satyanarayan lodged a complaint with Chandaka police who then arrived at the spot and took stock of the situation.

On the basis of the complaint, police initiated an investigation into the matter.