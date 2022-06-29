Miscreants Loot Valuables Worth Lakhs From 2 Houses In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Unidentified miscreants have allegedly burgled gold ornaments along with some cash from two houses in Turumunga locality of Keonjhar district late last night.

According to reports, the burglars barged into the houses of Jyoti Ranjan Sethi and Durjyadhana Sahoo, both teachers by profession, in Murusuan village under Turumunga police limits and decamped with gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees along with some cash.

However, the exact amount of cash and gold ornaments that have been burgled is yet to be ascertained.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard. Further investigation is underway in this connection.