Miscreants Loot Valuables From School Teacher’s House In Jajpur

Jajpur: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted valuables from a school teacher’s house in Balichandrapur locality of Jajpur district late last night.

The victim has been identified as Sachitra Kumar Rout.

According to reports, the burglars allegedly barged into Rout’s house in Bhakuda village under Balichandrapur police limits and locked him and his wife in another room while they were asleep and decamped with gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees along with some cash and important documents.

Later, the couple alerted the neighbours who then rushed to their house and unlocked the room. After being aware of the robbery, Rout lodged a written complaint at Balichandrapur police station.

Acting on the complaint, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.