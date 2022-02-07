Miscreants Loot Valuables From Rented House In Bhubaneswar 

Bhubaneswar: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted valuables worth Lakhs Of rupees from a rented house in Sameigadia area of Bhubaneswar’s Rasulgarh area.

The victim has been identified as Prafulla.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after the victim found the locks of the door and gates were broken and the whole house was messed up as well as the cupboards were left open.

Meanwhile, the people residing in the rented house have alleged that the loot has taken place while they had gone to their village on Friday noon. The miscreants took advantage of the situation and robbed the house.

Following this, Prafulla immediately filed a case with the Mancheswar police station.

On getting the information, Mancheswar police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter. Further investigation is underway in this regard.