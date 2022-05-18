Miscreants Loot Rs 7 Lakh From ATM In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted Rs 7 lakh cash from an ATM in Khandagiri locality of the capital city Bhubaneswar last night.

According to reports, some miscreants allegedly barged into a Union Bank ATM in the Kolathia area under Khandagiri police limits by using a technical method and later looted cash after three unsuccessful attempts.

On getting information, the officials of the bank lodged an FIR at Khandagiri police station last night.

Acting on the complaint, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh reached the spot and took stock of the situation. Further investigation in this regard is underway.