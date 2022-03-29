Miscreants loot Rs 7.25 lakh from cooperative society official at gunpoint in Khurda

Balugaon: In a broad daylight robbery, bike-borne miscreants looted around Rs 7.25 lakh at gunpoint from the assistant secretary of a cooperative society in Khurda on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident took place near Balugaon Gobind Nagar Chhak on National Highway No. 5 when Bhubaneshwar Rath, an assistant secretary of Badakula cooperative society, was en route to deposit Rs 7.25 lakh cash collected from default beneficiaries at Khurda Cooperative Bank.

At around 3.30 pm, four unidentified miscreants on three motorcycles intercepted Rath Balugaon Gobind Nagar Chhak and snatched away his mobile phone and motorcycle keys.

The miscreants then put him at gunpoint, opened the bike dickey, and took away the bag carrying cash of Rs 7.25 lakh. The desperadoes then sped away with the cash bag.

On intimation, Balugaon SDPO Manas Ranjan Barik and Naval police out-post in-charge Dilip Kumar Sahu rushed to the spot and launched a probe.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim, Balugaon police have registered a case in this regard. However, the cops are yet to trace the miscreants.