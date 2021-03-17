Miscreants Loot Rs 21L From Bank Employee At Gunpoint In Sonepur

Sonepur: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted Rs 21 lakh from a bank staff near Baghalpur Chhak in Sonepur district today.

Reportedly, the incident occurred when the victim had gone to deposit the amount of Rs 21 lakh in a nearby ATM. Meanwhile, six bike-borne miscreants reached the spot and snatched away the bag containing cash by keeping him at gunpoint.

However, the miscreants reportedly left behind a bike at the spot.

On receiving information, police along with the scientific team reached the spot and launched a probe to nab the accused persons involved in the crime.

In another incident, three bike-borne miscreants looted Rs 8 lakh from a petrol pump employee near Jenapur at the Kabatabandha area in Jajpur district.