Miscreants Loot Rs 20 Lakh From Petrol Pump At Gunpoint In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Unidentified armed miscreants looted Rs 20 lakh from a petrol pump at gunpoint in Padmapur under Sadar PS in Keonjhar district late last night.

According to reports, six robbers barged into the filling station here, threatened its staff at gunpoint and decamped with a box containing around Rs 20 lakh.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started investigation.