Miscreants Loot Rs 2.5 Lakh From Businessman Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted Rs 2.5 lakh from a businessman near Kankakalia Chhak under Betnati police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

According to reports, the incident occurred while the man was returning home after withdrawing cash from the bank. Meanwhile, two miscreants intercepted him and snatched away the cash containing bag from him.

On getting information, police reached the spot and launched a probe to nab the robbers. Further investigation is underway.