Miscreants Loot Rs 2.4 Lakh From Parked Car In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Some unidentified miscreants have looted as much as Rs 2.4 lakh from a parked car at the Bapuji Nagar area of Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

According to sources, the victim, hailing from Berhampur had parked his car in front of an electronics showroom at Bapuji Nagar and had gone inside the showroom to showroom to buy some electronic appliances.

In the meanwhile, a few looters broke the car’s window glass and looted Rs 2.4 lakh cash that was kept inside the vehicle.

Following the incident, the victim has filed a complaint at the Capital police station.

Meanwhile, the twin city police has launched an investigation into the incident and are checking the CCTV footage to trace the looters.