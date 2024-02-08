Miscreants Loot Rs 10 Lakh From Transport Agency Office At Gunpoint In Sundargarh

Sundargarh: Masked miscreants allegedly looted Rs 10 lakh from Gitarani Mohanty Mines in Raikela under the Tensa police outpost of Rourkela in Sundargarh district late on Wednesday night.

As per reports, about five miscreants broke into the transport agency office at midnight and threatened the office employees showing guns and deadly weapons. Then they decamped with Rs 10 lakh from the office. The entire loot scene was recorded in the CCTV.

The police on receiving the information reached the scene and launched a probe into the incident based on the scenes captured on the CCTV.