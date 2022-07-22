Miscreants Loot Rs 10 Lakh From Bank On Gunpoint In Balasore

Balasore: In a case of daylight robbery around eight armed miscreants looted cash worth Rs 10 lakh from Balasore’s Basta branch of Bank of Baroda at gunpoint this afternoon.

Eyewitnesses said that the miscreants who have covered their faces with masks kept customers and bank employees hostage before escaping with the cash.

Meanwhile, police have reached the spot and have started an investigation into this connection.

A report has been lodged at Basta police station and, footage of CCTV cameras is being checked to trace the accused.