Miscreants Loot Petrol Pump Staffer At Gunpoint In Baripada

Baripada: As many as three armed miscreants allegedly looted cash from petrol pump employee at gunpoint in Baripada.

Reportedly, the whole incident was caught on the CCTV camera in which three armed miscreants reached the petrol pump in the Manchabandha area near National Highway-18 and snatch away the bag containing cash from an employee at gunpoint.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter to trace the accused persons involved in the illegal act.

It is pertinent to mention that at least four loot cases have been reported in the past few days in Mayurbhanj district.