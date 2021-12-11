Miscreants Loot Petrol Pump, Act Caught On CCTV

Balasore: At least two armed miscreants looted cash from a petrol pump at Soro Bazaar in Balasore.

The incident has been caught on the CCTV camera installed at the filling station.

According to sources, the two accused approached the petrol pump on the pretext of filling fuel and snatched the cash bag, broke the cash counter, and fled with the money after taking the staff at gunpoint.

On being informed, Soro Police collected the CCTV footage, and efforts are underway to nab the accused.